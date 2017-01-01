Home » News » Fireworks over Copacabana beach during NYE party

Fireworks over Copacabana beach during NYE party

News Desk January 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

One of the first cities in the Americas to welcome 2017 was Rio de Janeiro, where crowds gathered for the annual New Year’s Eve party on Copacabana Beach, which provided a perfect view of the city’s fireworks display.

