Exclusive: Embedded with Iraqi special forces in Mosul

News Desk December 26, 2016 News Leave a comment 1 Views

For more than two months, Iraqi forces have fought to retake Mosul from Islamic State group militants. A quarter of the city has been recaptured but the jihadists are still resisting, while many civilians are caught in the crossfire. Although the foreign press has been largely banned from entering Mosul, our reporters managed to spend two days embedded with special forces.

