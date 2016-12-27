Home » News » Erdogan: ‘Confirmed evidence’ US-led coalition supports ISIS & other terrorists in Syria

Erdogan: ‘Confirmed evidence’ US-led coalition supports ISIS & other terrorists in Syria

News Desk December 27, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said “it’s very clear” that the US-led coalition is supporting terrorist groups in Syria, ISIS among them.
READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/7z0d

‘US not serious about fighting ISIS, it raised terrorists & wants them to stay’ – Iran Def Min to RT https://on.rt.com/7yzn

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Dogs Refuse to Leave Owner’s Side in Emergency Room

After a man in Peru fell and hit his head, his two dogs jumped in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd