England’s forgotten history – BBC News

Architectural historian, Philip Davies went through millions of photographs from Historic England’s extensive archive. He compiled the best 1,500 images to make ‘Lost England 1870-1930’. The images are taken from all over the country covering that time period. They highlight different social issues, and show the variety in buildings used and the people who used them. He told Dan Damon about the mammoth task of putting the images together.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246