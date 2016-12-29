Home » News » ‘Elves v trolls’: ‘Ordinary citizens’ of Lithuania monitor & fight ‘pro-Russian propaganda’ on web

‘Elves v trolls’: ‘Ordinary citizens’ of Lithuania monitor & fight ‘pro-Russian propaganda’ on web

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

A group of Lithuanian activists have decided to tackle alleged Russian propaganda online. They aim to chase down tweets and posts, which they claim are spreading disinformation.

RT’s Emily Siu has more

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab released on bail, immediately rearrested

Prominent Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab has been released from prison on bail, following …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd