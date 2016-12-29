‘Elves v trolls’: ‘Ordinary citizens’ of Lithuania monitor & fight ‘pro-Russian propaganda’ on web

A group of Lithuanian activists have decided to tackle alleged Russian propaganda online. They aim to chase down tweets and posts, which they claim are spreading disinformation.

RT’s Emily Siu has more

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.