US-China relations ended 2016 under a dark cloud, so will these two economic titans go on a collision course in 2017? How the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies deal with each other is likely going to be a big theme in 2017. We also examine Saudi Arabia’s budget; the future of televised sports; and emoji love.

