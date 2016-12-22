Home » News » Drugged driver rams into Russian airport, races through terminal as police take chase

Drugged driver rams into Russian airport, races through terminal as police take chase

News Desk December 22, 2016

Drugged driver rams into airport in Russian city of Kazan racing through terminal as police take chase. The high thrill-seeker was later detained.

Courtesy: kazanreporter.ru

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

