DRC: Ruling party raises concerns over transition deal

January 2, 2017

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s ruling party says it has reservations about a new deal that would see President Joseph Kabila leave office this year.

The agreement with the opposition calls for elections to take place before 2018, but the government says not everyone is on board.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Kinshasa.

