Here’s how Dr. Ruth has overcome bad advice throughout her career.

SUBSCRIBE to REAL BIZ WITH REBECCA JARVIS:

https://www.youtube.com/realbiz

FOLLOW REBECCA JARVIS

on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RebeccaJarvis

on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/rebeccajarvis

on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/rebeccajarvis

FOLLOW REAL BIZ WITH RJ ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realbizwithrj