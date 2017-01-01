Dozens killed in nightclub attack – official

At least 35 people are killed and dozens more wounded when an attacker opens fire on New Year’s Eve revelers at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, according to the local governor. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

