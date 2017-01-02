Home » News » Donald Trump and Atlantic City – BBC News

Donald Trump and Atlantic City – BBC News

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

What will life be like living in the US under a Trump Presidency?
Well, one place where the President Elect doesn’t have the strongest track record is Atlantic City, where his investments have been successive failures. Our correspondent Nick Bryant reports from Atlantic City to try to gauge what people think the year ahead holds for American politics.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Iraqi forces say drones are key in battle against Islamic State

Iraqi security officials say drones have become an indispensible tool in the offensive to retake …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd