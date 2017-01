Day two of Beijing’s first-time red alert for “fog”

The Chinese capital issues its highest red fog alert for a second day on Wednesday, keeping highways closed in and around the city which is already under a smog alert after weeks of choking winter pollution. Graham Mackay reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe

More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters

https://twitter.com/Reuters