Dark side of technology: “Trump will spark blowback against the way we use the Internet”

News Desk January 4, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

In The France 24 Debate, Sciences Po’s Fabrice Epelboin explains how Trump swapped polling for data mining thanks to firms like Palantir and the backlash to come as public awareness grows of the way companies use our personal information.

