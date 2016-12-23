Home » News » CrossTalk: Sabotaging Trump?

CrossTalk: Sabotaging Trump?

December 23, 2016

Since his unexpected victory landing him in the White House, there has been an aggressive campaign to discredit and de-legitimize Donald Trump. And the liberal corporate media is leading the charge. Is this what we can expect for the next four years? CrossTalking with Brian Becker, Jack Burkman, and Christopher Ruddy.

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

