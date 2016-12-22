Congolese bishops urge deal by christmas to avert crisis

Subscribe to France 24 now :

In tonight’s edition, in DR Congo the Catholic Church wants to solve the political crisis as soon as possible, Yahaya Jammeh continues to defy African leaders and refuses to step down and we bring something to tickle your taste buds for this festive season.

Congolese police say that they’ve arrested 275 people during two days of protests against President Joseph Kabila staying on in power past the end of his constitutional mandate, at least 22 people were killed in the unrest.

Gambia’s president’s digging his heels in over his electoral loss this month. Yahya Jammeh remains defiant over his rejection of the outcome of the presidential election that handed victory to his rival to Adama barrow.

And Eye on Africa tempts your taste buds with a seasonal selection from the continent served up by a Gambian chef whose culinary creations that blend flavours from her heritage with an adventurous palate.



