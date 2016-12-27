Home » News » Civilians flee numerous Mosul neighborhoods

Civilians flee numerous Mosul neighborhoods

News Desk December 27, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Hundreds of Iraqis wait to be transported to camps after fleeing recaptured districts of eastern Mosul that are being targeted by Islamic State militants. Nathan Frandino reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Pearl Harbor witness calls Abe visit ‘healing’

Robert Lee, a 95-year-old veteran, says he is glad to see Japan’s Prime Minister Shinz? …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd