China- Domestic ivory trade to be banned by end of 2017

China says it is banning all domestic ivory trade by the end of 2017. The government will begin shutting down factories and shops in just four months’ time while trading will be phased out.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Beijing

