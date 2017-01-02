Children of War: Stories of young Syrians living through cruel conflict

A nationwide ceasefire has been holding in war-torn Syria. The deal was brokered by Moscow and Ankara and passed by the UN Security Coucil last week. The agreement’s providing relief to citizens who have been suffering from the war for five years now and millions of children are among those whose lives have been forever changed by the conflict. RT’s correspondent Maria Finoshina’s just returned from her tenth visit to the country, creating a special report on the fate of Syrian children.

