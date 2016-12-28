Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now :

In today’s Debate, we turn the clock back 100 years. In 1917, the British pound ruled the markets, World War I brought Europe to its knees and the US embarked on the road to global superpower. Tsarist Russia was on the edge of a Bolshevik Revolution and the Ottoman Empire was the “sick man of Europe”. A changing world order then, and perhaps a changing world order now too following the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s vows to “Make America Great Again”.

Click here for PART ONE.

