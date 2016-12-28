Home » News » Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

News Desk December 28, 2016 News Leave a comment 1 Views

In today’s Debate, we turn the clocks back 100 years. In the 1917, the British pound ruled the markets, World War I brought Europe to its knees and the US embarked on the road to global superpower. Tsarist Russia was on the edge of a Bolshevik Revolution and the Ottoman Empire was the “sick man of Europe”. A changing world order then, and perhaps a changing world order now too. ‘Make America Great Again’ and Brexit: new cries for the nation-state of old?
Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

