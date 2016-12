Carles Castillejo Cooks with top Chefs from Barcelona | Transform My Meal

The marathon champ, Carles Castillejo, will meet Oriol Puig and Eduard Xatruch, two top chefs from Barcelona to turn a boring dish of maccaroni into a festival of flavors.

In Transform my Meal, world class chefs help Olympic athletes transform their boring eating habits into gourmet dishes while preserving nutritional values.

