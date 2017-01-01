Canada’s fishermen look to save endangered killer whale

The Orca population off Canada’s Pacific coast is at its lowest in decades. The situation has been blamed on a decline in stocks of the killer whale’s favourite food, salmon.

Now, local anglers are proposing to raise and release millions of small salmon over the next decade to feed and encourage the Orcas.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from the Straits of Juan Fuca off western Canada.

