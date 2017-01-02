Home » News » Cameroon’s English-speaking minority angry over perceived domination of French language

Cameroon’s English-speaking minority angry over perceived domination of French language

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

High tensions, demonstrations, deadly clashes with riot police – all because of language. It’s happening in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The unrest began with lawyers protesting against the use of French in courts, soon followed by teachers who have been on strike ever since. They blame Cameroon’s central government for imposing the domination of the French language. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Elom Marcel Toble.

Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Youth unemployment rate in Sudan surges

The unemployment rate in Sudan has risen 20 percent over the last two years. Pressure …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd