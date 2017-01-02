Cameroon’s English-speaking minority angry over perceived domination of French language

Subscribe to France 24 now :

High tensions, demonstrations, deadly clashes with riot police – all because of language. It’s happening in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The unrest began with lawyers protesting against the use of French in courts, soon followed by teachers who have been on strike ever since. They blame Cameroon’s central government for imposing the domination of the French language. Our correspondents report.

