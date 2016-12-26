Home » News » Cafeteria manager jailed for insulting Turkey’s Erdogan, lawyer says

Cafeteria manager jailed for insulting Turkey’s Erdogan, lawyer says

December 26, 2016

Turkish authorities have arrested the cafeteria manager of an opposition newspaper for insulting the president, saying he would not serve tea to Tayyip Erdogan, one of the manager’s lawyers said. Nathan Frandino reports.

