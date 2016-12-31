Business booms as Boko-Haram hit trade routes resume

Nigeria has reopened two important trade routes which had been closed for years because of attacks by Boko Haram.

Recent successes claimed by the army against the armed group are providing renewed opportunities in Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Baga, on the shores of Lake Chad

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/