Business booms as Boko-Haram hit trade routes resume

Nigeria has reopened two important trade routes which had been closed for years because of attacks by Boko Haram.
Recent successes claimed by the army against the armed group are providing renewed opportunities in Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Baga, on the shores of Lake Chad

