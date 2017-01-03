Home » News » Burning issue: 650 cars torched in French NYE ‘tradition’

News Desk January 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

New Year’s Eve in France turned out to be quite a busy time for the country’s emergency services with almost 650 cars set on fire and nearly 500 people arrested, the Interior Ministry revealed in a statement.

