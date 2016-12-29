Home » News » Burger King, Tim Hortons cut antibiotics in chicken

Burger King, Tim Hortons cut antibiotics in chicken

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Restaurant chains Burger King and Tim Hortons are switching to chicken raised without antibiotics. Bobbi Rebell reports.

