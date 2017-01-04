Home » News » Britain’s EU envoy deplores “muddled thinking” over Brexit – BBC

Britain’s EU envoy deplores “muddled thinking” over Brexit – BBC

January 4, 2017

Britain’s outgoing ambassador to the European Union said Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiating objectives for Brexit were unknown to her government’s representatives in Brussels, the BBC says. Mia Womersley reports.

