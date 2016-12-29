Brazil: Slaves To Fashion – Latin America Investigates

Sao Paulo is one of the world’s most dynamic and populous cities, Brazil’s financial capital and a magnet for economic migrants from neighbouring countries.

But as a team led by journalist Ana Aranha and filmmaker Lali Houghton have been finding out for this disturbing episode of Latin America Investigates, it is also home to thousands of clandestine textile sweatshops, in which under-paid workers toil long and exhausting hours in dreadful conditions to mass produce garments for the country’s clothing industry.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/