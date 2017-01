A series of attacks were carried out across Iraq on Monday from remote oil fields to busy markets in the country’s capital, Baghdad.

At least 54 people were killed, most of them civilians.

ISIL has claimed responsibility for most of the violence.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

