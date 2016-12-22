Home » News » Berlin Christmas market reopens after deadly attack

Berlin Christmas market reopens after deadly attack

News Desk December 22, 2016

A Berlin Christmas market where 12 people died in a truck attack on Monday night reopens, with concrete blocks moved in to protect the public. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

