Belize: Villagers farming seaweed to prevent over-fishing

The tiny Central American nation of Belize is big on fish. But these days, both fish and fishermen face an uncertain future.

Coastal development, climate change and invasive species have led to a big drop in fish stocks.

To prevent over-fishing, villagers have come up with a novel solution: farming seaweed.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer reports from Placencia, Belize.

