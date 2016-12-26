Home » News » Bashar & Asma Assad visit orphans at ancient Saidnaya monastery at Christmas

Bashar & Asma Assad visit orphans at ancient Saidnaya monastery at Christmas

Note: Sound is mute at source.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visited orphaned children at the Saidnaya monastery on Sunday. At the monastery, Assad was greeted by nuns and some of the fifty orphaned children currently residing there.

