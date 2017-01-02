Bao: May Chow taking Asia by storm – BBC News

A novel take on the humble steamed bun is taking Hong Kong’s culinary scene by storm, and scooping up awards for its creator.

May Chow is reinventing the bao – usually filled with meat or fish – and has just been voted Asia’s best female chef by a panel of over 300 experts. Reporting: Helier Cheung. Video journalist: Yashan Zhao

