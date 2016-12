It is the end of an era at the United Nations.

Ban Ki-moon will hand over the secretary-general post to Antonio Guterres on Saturday.

Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays takes a look at the challenges ahead for the incoming UN chief.

