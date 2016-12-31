Aung San Suu Kyi criticised failing to protect Rohingya Muslims

A group of Nobel Peace Prize winners has sharply criticised Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi for not doing enough to protect the country’s minority Rohingya Muslims.

They want the UN to act. They say the Myanmar government’s crackdown on the Rohingya amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Aung San Suu Kyi herself won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her campaign against military rule in Myanmar.

Azeem Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Global Policy and the author of The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide.

In an interview to Al Jazeera , he said Aung San Suu Kyi has not even acknowledged the problem.

