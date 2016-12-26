Home » News » Archive footage of Russian Alexandrov Ensemble performing in Moscow

Archive footage of Russian Alexandrov Ensemble performing in Moscow

News Desk December 26, 2016

Archive footage of members of the Alexandrov Ensemble performing in Moscow in spring of 2016. Sixty four members of the Russian military choir were on board the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed in the Black Sea earlier in the day.

Song №1 is ‘The Sacred War’ (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sacred_War)

Song №2 is ‘Troika mchitsya, toika skachet’ (Тройка мчится, тройка скачет)

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

