‘Any further hostile actions from US will trigger Moscow reaction’ – Foreign Ministry

US Secretary of State John Kerry said the alleged Russian hack “invaded the space of our election” and “did have an impact.” He said Obama will respond before he leaves office.

RT’s Aleksey Yaroshevsky has more

