Home » News » Amazon doubles deliveries in 2016 for third-party sellers

Amazon doubles deliveries in 2016 for third-party sellers

News Desk January 4, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Amazon shipped fifty percent more items this holiday season than last for third-party vendors and doubled the amount for 2016 overall. Bobbi Rebell reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Schumer: Obamacare repeal would make America sick

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says Republicans have nothing to replace Obamacare with and that repealing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd