Al Shabaab suicide bombers target Mogadishu checkpoint

In tonight’s edition, Al Shabaab claim a double suicide bombing in Mogadishu, Teodoro Obiang is on trial in France and black Africans say they are the targets of racist attacks in Tunisia.
At least 3 dead in a double attack in Somalia. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings near Mogadishu’s airport.
Targeting ill-gotten gains. The son of Equatorial Guinea’s president is on trial here in France. Teodoro Obiang is accused of amassing several multimillion euro properties and a collection of sports cars using allegedly stolen taxpayers’ money.
And taking their grievances to court. Congolese students in Tunisia demand reform and support following a knife attack late December in downtown Tunis. Sub-Saharan Africans say they’re the victims of racist comments and behaviours.
