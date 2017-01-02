Al Shabaab suicide bombers target Mogadishu checkpoint

Subscribe to France 24 now :

In tonight’s edition, Al Shabaab claim a double suicide bombing in Mogadishu, Teodoro Obiang is on trial in France and black Africans say they are the targets of racist attacks in Tunisia.

At least 3 dead in a double attack in Somalia. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings near Mogadishu’s airport.

Targeting ill-gotten gains. The son of Equatorial Guinea’s president is on trial here in France. Teodoro Obiang is accused of amassing several multimillion euro properties and a collection of sports cars using allegedly stolen taxpayers’ money.

And taking their grievances to court. Congolese students in Tunisia demand reform and support following a knife attack late December in downtown Tunis. Sub-Saharan Africans say they’re the victims of racist comments and behaviours.

