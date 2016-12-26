Al Jazeera demands release of its journalist detained in Egypt

Al Jazeera Media Network is demanding the immediate and unconditional release of its journalist detained in Egypt on charges of “spreading false news”.

In a statement, the Doha-based Network deplored the continued detention of Mahmoud Hussein, who was arrested in Cairo while on a personal visit.

Egyptian state prosecutors have ordered Hussein to be held in custody for another 15 days, pending an investigation.

The Network said it will hold the Egyptian authorities responsible for the safety of its journalist and his family members.

