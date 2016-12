Millions of African Americans are observing a holiday that was once promoted as an alternative to Christmas.

Kwanzaa began 50 years ago to help African Americans in the US reconnect with their African heritage.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports from Washington.

