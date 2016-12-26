A record breaking space suit – BBC News

If you’re scared of heights, close your eyes now. Alan Eustace is a senior Google executive, who, in 2014 broke the world record for the highest parachute jump. He took a balloon 135,890ft (41,419m) into the stratosphere and skydived back to Earth. The space suit suit he wore for the jump is now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Virginia. Jane O’Brien kept her feet firmly on the ground and went to take a look.

