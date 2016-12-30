Home » News » A changing world for French wine: The search for the authentic taste (part 1)

A changing world for French wine: The search for the authentic taste (part 1)

December 30, 2016

Many a glass of champagne will be raised to ring in 2017, and for all the lamenting of a nation in decline, wine remains the business of the French. But the market is changing: Wine is now produced everywhere. Italy is actually the world’s No. 1 producer, and sales are soaring in Asia. Our panel of wine experts, producers and aficionados look at how the industry is morphing and whether France still holds a special place in the world of wine.
Click here for PART TWO.
Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

