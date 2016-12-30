A changing world for French wine: The search for the authentic taste (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Many a glass of champagne will be raised to ring in 2017, and for all the lamenting of a nation in decline, wine remains the business of the French. But the market is changing: Wine is now produced everywhere. Italy is actually the world’s No. 1 producer, and sales are soaring in Asia. Our panel of wine experts, producers and aficionados look at how the industry is morphing and whether France still holds a special place in the world of wine.

Click here for PART TWO.

Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

Visit our website :

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :

https://twitter.com/France24_en