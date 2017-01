A riot in a prison in the Brazilian Amazon has left 56 people dead.

The fighting between rival gangs in the city of Manaus was the worst violence to hit the country’s overcrowded jails in more than two decades.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports.

