25 years on, Russians reflect on fall of Soviet Union

Russia’s immediate post-Soviet period was marked by corruption, lawlessness and economic turmoil.

But in the past decade or so a mood of prosperity has returned and the country is reasserting itself as a major power.

So how do Russians see their country now?

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Moscow.

