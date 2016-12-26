25 years on, Russians reflect on fall of Soviet Union

Russia’s immediate post-Soviet period was marked by corruption, lawlessness and economic turmoil.
But in the past decade or so a mood of prosperity has returned and the country is reasserting itself as a major power.
So how do Russians see their country now?
Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Moscow.
