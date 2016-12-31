Home » News » ъSand magic: 1,000 Santa sculptures created in India to ‘bring happiness to the world’

News Desk December 31, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created more than 1,000 Santa Claus sand sculptures at the Puri beach in India to “bring happiness to the world.”

