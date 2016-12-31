Home » News » Сar plows into crowd in Finland, several injured

Сar plows into crowd in Finland, several injured

December 31, 2016

Several people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd in the eastern part Helsinki, Finland’s capital. Police say that nothing indicates the incident was intentional.

